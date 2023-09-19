INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred late Tuesday night in the Castleton area.

IMPD say they responded to report of a stabbing shortly before 11p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a victim with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

According to police the victim is an infant and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no other information at this time.

