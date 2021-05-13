IndyZoo: Baby alligators named ‘Champ, Chomp, Snapper and Swamp’

INDIANAPOLIS–After a close decision, the Indianapolis Zoo (IndyZoo) announced the names of its four juvenile male American alligators Thursday.

Champ, Chomp, Snapper and Swamp were chosen as their names after IndyZoo’s Facebook fans were invited to choose from three preselected name themes. Voting began on Thursday, April 29, and ended on Wednesday, May 12.

IndyZoo said the names received about 43% of the votes in the recently concluded poll, and are based on lyrics from the Zoo’s new “Reptile Rhyme.” The song was written for the zoo exhibit and it will begin airing May 24 on stations across Central Indiana.









Photos courtesy of the Indianapolis Zoo

According to IndyZoo, nearly 4,100 votes were tallied during the two-week poll and thousands of people from across the United States, Canada and even Europe cast their votes. The zoo said about 75% percent of participants live here in Indiana.

Alligators & Crocodiles: The Fight to Survive presented by Central Indiana Honda Dealers is the new exhibit that begins May 29, with a special preview for Zoo members on May 28.

The outdoor habitat highlights two different crocodilian species, the American alligator and the Orinoco crocodile.

IndyZoo said they can grow up to 15 feet long, but start as only around 6-8 inches long.

Visitors will be able to see the adult animals and then meet (and touch!) the juvenile alligators during the daily Wild Encounter interactions.