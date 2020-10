INDIANAPOLIS — A 52-year-old African elephant named Sophi died Thursday at the Indianapolis Zoo, according to a tweet from zoo officials.

Sophi lived “a long, wonderful life,” said Indy Zoo, and was “loved by our herd, staff, volunteers and generations of Hoosiers.”

The Indianapolis Zoo issued the following statement to CBS4:

“Sophi’s decline was due to her age. At 52 years old, she was among the oldest African elephants in human care in North America.”









