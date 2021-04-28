Indy’s Flanner House gets help from Home Depot Foundation to battle food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS — The Home Depot Foundation is working with a local community organization to help to combat food insecurity.

They are helping the Flanner House build an outdoor gardening classroom space to not only grow produce to sell but also teach people to grow their own.

A group of 55 Team Depot volunteers will be coming in 10-person shifts to help build raised garden beds, mulch pathways, install a rain collection system and other things to add to the infrastructure of the farm.

The Home Depot volunteers are here now and already working. Right now they are laying out the side panels for the raised flower beds. pic.twitter.com/JXuupquhHw — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) April 28, 2021

The raised garden beds will range in height to be accessible to all community members from children to the elderly to those who use wheelchairs. There will also be benches for people working in the garden to be able to take a break.

The area is considered a food desert, meaning there isn’t a grocery store or an affordable option for residents to get healthy food. The primary goal of this work is to help fix that.

“What we want to try to do in our space is teach people that even if you just have a porch, you can grow vegetables in a grow bag. You can grow your own food even with the light if you have a bright window or something. It’s very easy and accessible,” said Flanner House Greenhouse Manager Erica Jaree.

Mark Miller with Home Depot said the Flanner House serves about 350 people in the community, making it different from the usual requests they get.

“This takes care of so many people in this area. When I came here to visit, I saw so many parents bringing their kids in and dropping them off. A lot of times we get requests, it’s just for somebody’s own home. And when you’re putting that much money into it for somebody’s personal home… it’s important, but this has more of an impact on more people,” Miller said.

The Flanner House is a community multi-service center. They offer many services including this garden and a store where they sell the freshly grown produce.