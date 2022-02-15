INDIANAPOLIS – As Indianapolis drivers navigate detours and restrictions around construction zones like the North Split and I-69 Finish Line projects, state transportation officials are already studying several other areas of heavy congestion for future road improvement projects.

For many drivers, the Rockville Road/U.S. 36 corridor is a source of daily frustration, especially near the interchange with I-465 on the west side of the city. “It’s like the traffic lights aren’t timed correctly,” said Avon resident and Indianapolis commuter Eve McDaniel. “You might stop at one up here right off of 465 and then wait when you could go and it would clear traffic out.”

“I pick my son up from school between 4 and 4:30,” said Indianapolis west side resident Summer Coakley. “Most of the time I have to leave at like 2:30 just to get down there because it’s so backed up.”

INDOT spokesperson Scott Manning says safety along the U.S. 36 corridor is a concern as much as congestion and back-ups. “We’ve seen a lot of traffic growth over the last couple of decades and as a result of that, there’s a significant amount of congestion and higher risk for crashes,” Manning said. Manning says there are similar concerns on the east side of the city where U.S. 36 runs through the Lawrence area.

Right now, INDOT is studying designs and getting public input on ways to move traffic through the area more efficiently. Future improvements could include reexamining lane designs and traffic light configurations. The challenge will be catching up with growth while staying sensitive to a combination of business and residential traffic through the areas.

“The aim of that project is to reduce that level of congestion and at the same time, mitigating that risk of crashes,” Manning said. “It’s somewhat unique in that there’s a lot of traffic between commercial corridors and commuter traffic in that area, but it’s also a heavily residential area.”

Construction on the east side could begin by the end of this year, while construction on the west side isn’t likely before 2023. For drivers on the southeast side of Indianapolis, the stretch of I-465 between I-70 and I-65 can present daily headaches, especially in the area of the I-74 interchange with I-465.

“It’s all the merging traffic coming from the city streets onto 465 and then people having to change lanes to get to where they need to go to get off,” said Indianapolis southeast side resident Suzanne Kendall. “I’ve been stopped for about 30 to 40 minutes before,” said south side resident Vinzel Mead. “And that’s just normal traffic, that’s not even an accident or anything.”

“The challenge that we are managing there is really congestion during the peak travel time periods” Manning said. “It’s caused by traffic entering the interstate from the city street system, trying to merge onto traffic that is in the through lanes, that causes slowdowns.”

A project to improve traffic flow in this area has been put on an aggressive time frame and could see changes soon. One change in the southeast quadrant could include the use of ramp metering, which has been used in other cities for years but is fairly new to Indiana.

The basic concept of ramp metering is to install red and green traffic signals at on-ramps and use them to regulate when drivers can get onto the interstate and reduce backups from all drivers trying to merge at the same time. The method has been used to regulate interstate traffic in the area of the North Split project.

“Ramp metering is not active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It’s just active in those peak traffic periods,” Manning said. “It allows us to make sure that we’re getting the maximum amount of traffic through our existing corridor while also emphasizing safety as much as possible.”

Manning said project planners are finishing final designs for the project and construction could begin later this year or in early 2023. Another project further down the road would look at redesigning lane and interchange designs on the northeast corner of the city, in the area where I-465 and I-865 meet.

“There are certain times of day when I will just avoid this at all costs and find different routes or go to a different location just to not deal with this,” said northwest side resident Raymond Neely. Slowdowns in this northwest corner of the I-465 loop can create backups all the way back to U.S. 31, and frequently cause bumper-to-bumper traffic on city streets like Michigan Road.

“If I have to get on 465, I’ll either go out to 86th Street or I’ll go up Zionsville Road and come in off of 96th Street to avoid all of this because it’s bad,” said northwest side resident Mike Eickholts.

In addition to continued growth in areas to the north and west of Indianapolis, Manning says a big source of trouble is the left-hand lane exit design of the I-465/I-865 interchange. “That’s a unique interchange design that is pretty outdated and doesn’t meet modern design standards,” Manning said. “That sort of unique counterintuitive movement creates some of those backups that then cascades and creates issues further back on the system.”

Correcting such design deficiencies will likely require extensive work to reconfigure the entire interchange. “Something that we would want to address would be eliminating that left hand movement that is not up to modern design standards and presents a safety issue,” Manning said.

While improvements are being considered, drivers on the northwest side will have to wait years for construction. Manning says INDOT has not yet entered the design and study phase, and there’s no current timeline identified for construction.