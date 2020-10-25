Indy’s 199th homicide recorded after west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS–A disturbance between two men in the front yard of a west side home is believed to be the reason behind the city’s latest homicide. That makes 199 homicides on the year which has surpassed all previous homicide numbers for Indianapolis.

Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, IMPD Northwest District officers responded to a possible person shot in the 3900 block of Bennett Drive. Officers arrived quickly on the scene and found an adult male, 37 to 38 years old, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.

IMPD Major Harold Turner said while they are not sure of the relationship of the two men, both knew each other. Major Turner said they believe a disturbance between the two men happened in the front yard of the west side home.

Police say this was a “targeted” shooting and the community is not in any danger. Police are looking for a person of interest but at this time they are not releasing his name.