INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is relaunching a program to help prevent renters from being kicked out of their homes.

The IndyRent program first launched in early 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic by assisting Indianapolis renters paying their bills each month.

The city says in that first round, the program dispersed more than $178 million and helped around 60,000 people.

IndyRent has been on hold since the end of last year, but city leaders say the need is still here.

“The effects of the pandemic are far from over. And with the rising costs of housing, groceries, and other necessities, many of our neighbors still face uncertainty and don’t know if they will have a roof over their heads tomorrow,” said Zach Adamson, vice president of the City-County Council.

Applications for the new version of IndyRent will open on Thursday, April 27. You can apply here when it opens.

You need to have an open eviction case in order to apply. IndyRent will stay open through the end of 2023.

The city is seeking additional funding options to keep it going beyond that date.