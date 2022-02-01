IndyGo urges riders to prepare ahead of winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is asking riders to plan ahead for this week’s impending winter storm. Heavy snow and ice accumulation is in the forecast and is likely to severely affect bus service.

The storm is expected to impact the area from late Wednesday through Friday. If you must use the bus during that time, IndyGo is asking passengers to take some precautions:

Wear warm and highly visible clothing at the bus stop

Follow detours and delays on the IndyGo Rider Alerts Twitter page ; can also text five digit stop ID to 463-208-4344

Contact IndyGo's Mobility Solutions Care Center at 317.635.3344 for real-time bus arrivals and information on detours; click here for Care Center hours

Allow for extra travel time to and from your destination

Be extra careful when boarding and exiting the bus: snow and ice can make bus steps and sidewalks slippery

If you are someone who lives near a bus stop, IndyGo asks you to keep your sidewalks clear of snow and ice.

You can plan your bus trip on IndyGo’s website. Riders can also use Google Maps or the Transit app.