INDIANAPOLIS — People who take the Red Line may experience delays and closures through late September as IndyGo enhances its Red Line.

Starting Tuesday, IndyGo is starting construction of the rub rail installation at the Broad Ripple Red Line station platform. This protective barrier lets the bus pull up tighter to the platform for level boarding without damaging the side of the bus.

Work on the rub rail is expected to last up to two days. During the work, riders will need to walk to the nearest station at 66th Street or Kessler Avenue. It won’t have any effect on traffic configurations.

IndyGo is also starting construction on Red Line stations along Capitol Avenue starting July 19. During this work, riders can expect delays and detours in their communities.

IndyGo said it will try to provide temporary bus stops in locations where it is safe to do so during any closures. No changes to vehicle traffic will be required.

Photo//IndyGo

IndyGo said the following Capitol Avenue Red Line stations will experience construction enhancements over the next couple of months:

Statehouse Station

Vermont Station

9th Street Station

14th Street Station

IU Health Station