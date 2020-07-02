IndyGo resumes Food in Transit program

INDIANAPOLIS — A program providing affordable locally-grown produce returned to IndyGo Wednesday.

The Food in Transit program is a partnership between Growing Places Indy and IndyGo. Through the program, people can buy their groceries at the Julia M.Carson Transit Center using either cash, SNAP, EBT, credit or debit card.

The farm stand provides a variety of fresh, local vegetables each week. Shoppers can by bundes of $5 or $10 woth of produce. They are pre-bundled and wrapped for safety and convenience.

“We’re excited to provide affordable, locally grown produce at the Carson Transit Center through this partnership,” says Lesley Gordon, IndyGo Director of Public Affairs and Partnerships. “We know that many of our riders use IndyGo to get to the grocery store and access food, and we are pleased to offer fresh food in a convenient location. We are grateful to the City of Indianapolis and Growing Places Indy for partnering with us and making this project possible.”

Food in Transit is available every Wednesday between July 1 and the end of October, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the farm stand will be held inside the Carson Transit Center, with the capacity limited to promote social distancing.