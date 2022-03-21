LAWRENCE, Ind. — Construction crews are beginning to close down roads in Lawrence to work on the IndyGo Purple Line.

Otis Ave. between Post Rd. and Wheeler Rd. was shut down Monday morning to start construction. The closure is expected to last 30 days.

Just up the soon-to-be Purple Line route, construction started earlier this month on 38th St. near the State Fair Grounds. Construction along 38th between Fall Creak Pkwy. and Orchard Ave will continue through this week. Further detours along 38th St. between Fall Creek Pkwy. and Keystone Ave. will begin after that.

Back in Lawrence, folks are prepared for the Purple Line construction closures.

”As long as we can clearly know the timeline it’ll be easy to get around,” said Susan Cotter, a Lawrence resident who came to the IndyGo open house on Monday.

IndyGo representatives welcomed anyone and everyone to the Ivey Tech Campus to ask any questions they have about the Purple Line.

”We were curious about the bus stops, how close they were, we live very near and it’s going to be an easy walk for us,” said Sarah Koehler, another Lawrence resident at the open house.

Elana Thompson was also at the meeting. She’s looking forward to being able to take the Purple Line to downtown Indy, she had questions about that trip.

”Just to figure out if this is something I can work into my schedule if I have appointments downtown,” Thompson said.

The City of Lawrence is ready for the construction, the Mayor’s Office has been working to give people a heads up about the closures for weeks.

”Whenever there is going to be a road closure we try to get the word out in advance, nobody likes construction, everybody knows that,” said David Hoffman, the Chief of Staff for the City of Lawrence.

Hoffman said the benefits the Purple Line will bring to Lawrence far outweigh that construction annoyance.

”This is going to be a real boom for our economic development efforts,” Hoffman said.

The good news for Lawrence residents is Purple Line construction is expected to be finished up in their town by this fall.

”There will be three closures in the coming months, each 30 days long,” said Jordan Patterson, the IndyGo Special Programs Manager.

Once Otis Ave. reopens two separate portions of Wheeler Rd. will close down, each for 30 days. Wheeler Rd. between Otis Ave. and Hawkins Rd. will be first, then Wheeler Rd. between Hawkins Rd. and Rising Rd.

”We want to help people prepare, know their detour, know how they can keep supporting local businesses,” Patterson said.

Folks in Lawrence are already taking notice to the first closure, but there is some excitement in the air.

”It was this morning., I was looking out my window and they were putting out the ‘street closed’ signs so it’s exciting to see what’s new to come,” Thompson said.

If you have want more info on the Purple Line, Patterson suggests you sign up for the weekly IndyGo newsletter that updates on construction and goes over next steps.