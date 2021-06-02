IndyGo partners with city, Growing Places Indy to bring fresh produce to downtown transit center

INDIANAPOLIS — The Food in Transit farm stand returns to IndyGo downtown Wednesday.

There will be a farm stand at the IndyGo Julia Carson Transit Center on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., from now until September 1st.

It’s a partnership with Growing Places Indy to give better access to fresh produce.

People can get fresh, affordable, and locally-grown vegetables. The produce will be sold in $5 and $10 pre-packaged bundles. The program takes cash, snap, EBT, credit and debit cards.

City officials say about 25% of Marion County residents are food insecure and don’t have proper access to food resources. So this program aims to meet people where they are.

“We know people need food. And at the end of the day, people have jobs, people have needs and they need to take care of their families, and so this program is designed to help people throughout their day whether they’re going to work or whether they’re going to another obligation,” said Hannah Thomas with the Department of Metropolitan Development.

The farm stand was made possible by funding from the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development’s Community Block Development Grant.

“So here at the city in our department, in community investments, we know that it is important to fund programs just like Food in Transit so that we’re providing our residents with a healthy and holistic grocery shopping experience.”

The city gave $15,000 from the Community Block Development Grant to its partner Growing Places Indy to operate the stand.

This is their fourth year to do the program.

The stand will be right outside the front door unless it’s raining, then it will be moved inside. Masks are required at the facility.