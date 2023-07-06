INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is now offering a $3,000 signing bonus for new hires applying to become a bus driver as well as a mechanic, according to a press release from IndyGo. The incentive is due to a driver shortage.

“IndyGo is incredibly excited to add this incentive to its growing list of competitive benefits for bus driver and mechanic applicants,” IndyGo President and CEO Inez Evans said.

“We hope this will make our positions even more desirable and be the final push job seekers need to apply and join the IndyGo family,” said Evans.

Candidates must apply for the coach operator or mechanic position to receive the perk. As long as the employee remains in good standing, the bonus is paid after the first 90 days in increments of $1,000 quarterly for a total of $3,000

Other benefits will include:

Coach operators (after training): $21+/hour the first year.

$21+/hour the first year. Coach operators: Paid training (for CDL and IndyGo training).

Paid training (for CDL and IndyGo training). Mechanics: $27+/hour starting pay.

$27+/hour starting pay. Full-time positions with guaranteed 40 hours per week and overtime potential.

Medical, dental and vision insurance.

Free onsite wellness clinic for employees and their families.

Retirement plans.

Local work and no overnight travel.

Free IndyGo transportation for employees and their families.

Federal Loan Forgiveness Program

To learn more or apply, please visit here.