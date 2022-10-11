INDIANAPOLIS — The city’s public transportation corporation, IndyGo, held the first of four planned community meetings to discuss their future service plan and get feedback.

Each meeting will share planned changes and improvements to the transit system, including an expansion of bus lines.

IndyGo officials said they also plan to increase service to 21 hours a day, and have busses running on every line seven days a week. The expansions are expected to be completed by 2027.

The city wants to hear from riders to ensure the future plans align with the needs of the community.

The next three meetings are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, 201 E. Washington St.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m. at P30, 3039 N. Post Rd.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom, the public can register for the virtual meeting online.

Each meeting will include a brief presentation focusing on staff’s recommendations for improving the network redesign, which are needed to ensure the level of service matches the demand for public transportation across the city, and meet the expectations for faster, reliable bus service.

The feedback will then be used for future service plan decisions and updates. Comments can be submitted through online comment form, by visiting the Carson Transit Center, or by calling IndyGo’s Customer Care Center at (317) 635-3344.