IndyGo bus schedules temporarily changing due to staffing shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is adjusting its bus schedules temporarily due to a staffing shortage that officials say is caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to IndyGo, the adjustments are to improve service reliability and help minimize adverse service impacts to riders and staff.

The changes will start on Sunday, October 10 and affect the following routes: 2, 4, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31 and 86.

Specific details of the changes include:

Routes 2 and 86 will transition from a 30-minute frequency to a one-hour frequency Monday through Saturday.

Routes 12 and 13 will transition from a one-hour to two-hour frequency Monday through Friday.

All other routes listed above will maintain their current frequency throughout the day with no high frequency service during rush hour windows between 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.

Updated schedules will be available online and in print the week of Oct. 10.

To learn more, visit IndyGo’s website, follow them on Twitter @IndyGoBus or call 317.635.3344.