IndyGo announces new criteria to meet state-mandated fundraising total

INDIANAPOLIS– When is a tax dollar not a tax dollar?

When IndyGo unveiled its new criteria for meeting a state mandated fundraising total before the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday.

Senate Bill 141 seeks to hold IndyGo’s feet to the financial fire for its failure to reach its requirement to raise a 10% matching goal when compared to the first year take of the new transit income tax one year after the Red Line began running.

What that means is, IndyGo should have raised about $6 million by last Sept. 1 as compared to the approximately $54 million in local income tax revenue it began receiving in the fall of 2017.

On the due date last summer, IndyGo had raised less than $100,000 and has since changed the leadership of its tax exempt foundation.

The 2014 legislation that enabled local transit corporations to go before their voters and ask for new dedicated income taxes contained a clause directing those bus systems to come up with 10% matching money through non-tax revenues such as donations, signage and advertising contracts.

The legislation did not include any sanctions against a transit system for failing to reach its goals, which IndyGo officials admitted they were banking on in not aggressively establishing their foundation in a timely manner or seeking donations.

For more than four years, IndyGo commitment to the media, the public, the City County Council and state lawmakers was that such foundation funds could not be tax generated in any form.

In 2020, Roscoe Brown, at that time the executive director of the Indianapolis Public Transit Foundation, the tax exempt entity established by IndyGo to raise those matching funds, told FOX59, “One of the stipulations of the legislation is that it would come from private sources. All revenue streams are available. We’re talking about corporate. We’re talking about individual donations, foundations, grants, etc.”

Throughout the referendum campaign, the honeymoon after the affirmative election, the construction of the Red Line and the first collection of new Marion County transit income tax revenues, IndyGo and its foundation were admittedly not talking about state and federal tax money to help the system reach its 10% fundraising goal.

But Thursday morning at the Indiana Statehouse, IndyGo President & CEO Inez Evans unveiled new criteria for raising and accounting for that money as she pushed back against SB 141 and the penalties it would enact on the transit system for failure to reach its foundation fundraising goals.

Evans told the committee that IndyGo, for the first time, is now counting state and federal funds towards its mandated amount.

“Indygo brought in about $65.66 million in 2019 and $66.4 million in 2020 in funding revenues other than taxes and fares,” said Evans before schooling the lawmakers on the language of their own 2014 enabling legislation. “It does not state ‘through private donations.’”

Evans then said that if SB 144 is signed into law and IndyGo is penalized the amount of its fundraising shortfall by the state withholding its full income tax revenue payment, transit system expansion and free bus passes for veterans, the disabled and students would be jeopardized.

“By excluding state and federal funds from counting toward these requirements, much of the existing services and any projects we plan to implement in the future will be at risk,” she said. “SB 141 seeks to change the rules with which IndyGo is in compliance and threatens IndyGo with penalties.”

Senator Mike Young, a republican representing the west side of Indianapolis who said his constituents oppose IndyGo’s plans to build the Blue Line along portions of West Washington Street with dedicated lanes that would limit motorist and business access, agreed that rules were being changed but disagreed by whom.

“They’re changing their own rules,” he said. “We’re not here to destroy IndyGo. We’re here to make it work for the people.”

Senator Aaron Freeman, Marion County republican and sponsor of the bill, said IndyGo has fallen far short of its mandated goal of paying for 25% of its operation through farebox revenues as well as the 10% matching foundation revenue goal, has never met its projection of 11,000 Red Line riders per day, which IndyGo now says, in another change of understood commitment, was meant as 11,000 additional riders per day across its entire system, and will fall $35 million short of its revenues to meet its 2025 budget.

“Either the law matters or it doesn’t,” said Freeman.

That sentiment was echoed by a resident who testified that he had voted in favor of the transit income tax in 2016 with the understanding that IndyGo would also raise its own money to augment the newfound revenues.

“And then ten percent of the foundation should support mass transit at the same time,” said Greg Meyer. “It’s not happening for whatever reason. It’s a law.”

Greg Kater testified that he failed to see IndyGo’s distinction between local, state and federal tax revenues when it came to supporting the transit system and its foundation.

“Whether it’s state money, whether it’s federal money, it’s my money and the money they’ll be borrowing from my children and your children and my grandchildren.”

Mark Fisher, Chief Policy Officer of the Indy Chamber and member of the IndyGo Board of Directors, told the committee that the overwhelming 60-40 split of Marion County voters approving the tax referendum in 2016 proved the public support the transit system’s plans to enhance service and build out the Red, Purple and Blue Lines across the county and that federal grants were appropriate to be counted toward the IPTF revenue match fundraising goal.

Evans told the committee that federal support of the Purple Line, running from Lawrence to downtown Indianapolis along Post Road to 38th Street, would total $77.5 million and federal aid for the Blue Line along Washington Street from east to west would total $100 million and changing the Blue Line requirements from fixed lanes dedicated to “bus only” traffic would put the entire project at risk of losing federal support.

Dan Parker, director of Public Works, said a significant portion of the Blue Line budget would be earmarked for infrastructure improvements to sidewalks, drainage, curbs and pavement.

Lisa Bentley, executive director of Indy Gateway, told the committee that $40 million of development investment would be at risk if SB 141 were passed and IndyGo’s funding was cut due to its foundation fundraising shortfall and that west side revitalization, “hangs in the balance.”

City County Counselor Jared Evans decried what he saw as, “a change of rules in the 11th hour,” due to the proposed legislation.

The Appropriations Committee will debate and vote on the bill next week.