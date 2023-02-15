ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Zionsville man is under arrest for possessing child porn after a tip from a concerned neighbor led to police searching his home.

Christopher Lagrange, 35, faces two felony counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Boone County Jail.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reported that the Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation Task Force investigated the allegations against Lagrange after receiving a tip from a neighbor that he may be in possession of child porn.

Lagrange can face between one to six years in prison if found guilty.