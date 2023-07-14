MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man found guilty of shooting a bicyclist in the back will serve 35 years in prison.

Terence Walker, 39, was found guilty on June 8 after a jury deliberated for two and a half hours. He was convicted of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and sentenced on Friday to 35 years in prison.

According to court documents, Walker was arrested on Aug. 30, 2019, in connection to a shooting that occurred near the intersection of E. Princeton and N. Hartford avenues in Muncie.

Witnesses spoken to by investigators told police that the victim had been riding a bicycle down the street when Walker pulled up next to him, rolled down the window and shot him once in the back.

Witnesses said Walker recognized the shooting victim and said, “Hey, remember me? You stole my car” before then shooting the man in the back and fleeing in a dark-colored SUV.

Walker reportedly jumped out of the SUV near McGalliard Road and Broadway Avenue where cameras at the Muncie mall caught him and another man running through a gas station parking lot and then captured the two walking through the mall.