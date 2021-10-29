Wrong-way driver hits another vehicle head-on on I-70; 3 people injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were taken to the hospital after an interstate crash involving a wrong-way driver early Friday.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., police received a report of a wrong-way driver on I-70 West near downtown Indianapolis. Shortly afterwards, a crash was reported on I-70 West near Sherman Drive. Police say the wrong-way driver hit another vehicle head-on.

Three people in the vehicle that was hit were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators believe the wrong-way driver was intoxicated. She has been identified as 40-year-old Latasha Williams. She was given field sobriety tests at the scene as well as a certified blood test at the hospital

Williams was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 or more causing serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC above .15.

This crash closed two westbound lanes of I-70 for approximately two hours.