Wrong-way driver hits another vehicle head-on on I-70; 3 people injured

Crime in Indianapolis

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wrong-way driver hits another vehicle head-on on I-70; 3 people injured

Latasha Williams (Photo By Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were taken to the hospital after an interstate crash involving a wrong-way driver early Friday.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., police received a report of a wrong-way driver on I-70 West near downtown Indianapolis. Shortly afterwards, a crash was reported on I-70 West near Sherman Drive. Police say the wrong-way driver hit another vehicle head-on.

Three people in the vehicle that was hit were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators believe the wrong-way driver was intoxicated. She has been identified as 40-year-old Latasha Williams. She was given field sobriety tests at the scene as well as a certified blood test at the hospital

Williams was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 or more causing serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC above .15.

This crash closed two westbound lanes of I-70 for approximately two hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Where to go for Fall Fun!

When can I trick or treat this year?

Latest News

More News