INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed early Saturday morning on Indy’s south side while using a walker to cross the street.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just after 4:00 a.m. to the intersection of South East Street and Sumner Avenue Police and soon found the victim at the intersection. She was pronounced dead on scene.

IMPD said the driver fled the scene of the accident.

Investigators said the car is a dark-colored sedan and was traveling southbound on East Street. The woman’s belongings were scattered across the street from the impact, police said.

“To just leave somebody there,” neighbor Donald Carter said. “Where’s your heart at?”

IMPD investigators had East Street closed off and spent Saturday morning trying to piece together what happened. Carter said people drag race up and down the streets every weekend.

“As soon as there’s a good weekend and it’s warm they’re out here by the hundreds,” Carter said. “As soon as the light turns green, you might as well get ready for it.”

Carter said his daughter was almost hit once while playing in his front yard.

“My daughter could’ve been this woman right here,” he said. “Someone had a life and now doesn’t.”

Saturday’s deadly hit-and-run is the third fatal hit-and-run in Indianapolis in just over a week. Last Friday, 39-year-old Tiffany Price was hit and killed while walking along Martin Luther King Drive near 33rd Street.

Price leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter who is now growing up without her mom.

“People need to be held accountable,” Price’s friend Theresa Bonner said. “This is happening too frequently and lives have been changed. Nevaeh is here without her mom and they were extremely close.”

On July 10, 70-year-old Wesley Jones II was killed while riding his motorized scooter along West 56th Street. No arrests have been made in either case.

“Drive like everybody is your family,” Carter said. “Then maybe you’ll care about the person in the next lane or the person walking across the street.”

Carter said he hopes that people learn a lesson from these tragic crashes. He also would like to see the driver who ended this woman’s life caught soon.

“You fled which means you’re guilty of something,” Carter said. “Whoever hit the lady, I hope someone tells on your coward ***.”

IMPD is still searching for both the car and the driver in this case. Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.