Woman shot, killed on northeast side in 267th homicide of the year

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Wednesday.

Just before 1 a.m., IMPD officers were sent to the 4400 block of N. Bolton Avenue to investigate a report of a person shot.

Police found a woman inside a residence who was suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Currently at this time, we don’t believe that there is any additional threat to the public. At this time, but we’re still trying to unpack what took place here today,” said IMPD public information officer Samone Burris.

Police are actively investigating and ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 317-327-3475.