INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a deadly shooting overnight Friday on Indy’s northwest side.

Around 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a person shot in the 4700 block of Century Plaza Road. That is in the vicinity of a shopping center.

Authorities say they found a woman who was in extremely critical condition. Her injuries were consistent with those of gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Her identity has not been made public.