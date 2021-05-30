Woman shot in face on near north side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is in serious but stable condition after she was shot in the face on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Sunday evening, police were called to the 2800 block of Boulevard Place in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a woman behind an alley with a gunshot wound to the face. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the woman was able to give a description of the suspect, and officers have found someone who matched the description. IMPD is speaking with him now.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.