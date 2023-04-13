NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the arm while riding in a car along Interstate 69 in Noblesville, Ind.

ISP said that police were dispatched around 7:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of I-69 northbound just north of the Cyntheanne Road Overpass for a person shot.

The first person to respond to the scene, an officer with the Fishers Police Department, found an adult female with a gunshot wound to her arm. The officer, ISP said, applied a tourniquet to her injured arm as more police and EMS crews arrived.

The woman, identified by ISP as a 34-year-old from Kentucky, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. However, police said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

ISP’s preliminary investigation shows that the woman was a passenger in a white van traveling north on I-69 when an object “believed to be a bullet” came through the window and struck her in the shoulder.

“At this point in the investigation, detectives have not determined where the bullet came from,” ISP said in a release around 10:30 p.m. “This investigation is ongoing and the scene is still active.”

ISP is asking that anyone with information about the incident call (317) 899-8577.