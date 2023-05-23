ANDERSON, Ind. — A 32-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a shooting that occurred Monday night in an Anderson apartment complex.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were called to the Hoosier Woods Apartments near E. 38th Street and Rangeline Road late Monday night on report of a possible shooting.

Officers reported arriving on scene and finding a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital where police said she remains in stable but serious condition.

Investigators believe the woman was shot after getting involved in an altercation with a 19-year-old man.

Police said the man fled the scene prior to police arrival.

At this time, Anderson police are not releasing the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at (765) 648-6729.