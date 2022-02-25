INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead following a shooting on Indy’s northwest side overnight. That crime reflects a deadly trend.

The deadly shooting marks the ninth homicide involving a female victim in Indianapolis this year and the numbers show violence against women has increased the last couple of years.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, police were called to a business plaza near Lafayette and Georgetown and found a 25-year-old woman shot. That victim died after being rushed to the hospital and police believe the shooting started with some sort of fight.

“I’m not quite sure what this disturbance was over,” said Captain Don Weilhammer. “Solving problems by shooting or stabbing each other is not the answer.”

Also on Friday, friends and family of another homicide victim celebrated what would have been the 19th birthday for Datara Johnson by marching around Monument Circle and releasing balloons.

Family approved photo of Datara Johnson

That woman, known as Baby Dee, was shot to death at the Stone Lake Apartments where she lived in January.

“It just happened a month ago, so it stings. It hurts,” said Johnson’s mother Amber Freeman.

Datara’s mother said her daughter’s death appears to be domestic-related, but so far murder charges have not been filed in her case.

She hopes to raise awareness about violence involving women.

“I don’t know why we are being targeted as women, but it needs to stop. We need to be protected,” said Freeman.

According to IMPD reports, the number of female homicide victims has climbed from 26 in 2018, to 31 in 2019, 40 in 2020 and 59 women killed in 2021.

“The rules aren’t like they were back in the day where women and children were off-limits,” said Danyette Smith, Indianapolis director of domestic violence programming with the Public Safety Foundation. “No matter what the circumstance, whether domestic violence or any violence, we want to make sure that we as women stay safe.”

Police do not believe the shooting at Century Plaza overnight was a random act of violence, but anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov.