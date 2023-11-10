INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that injured one person.

Officers responded to the 8200 block of Dogwood Circle East around 1:55 a.m. and located an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was later transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

IMPD believed that the woman was targeted.

There is no ongoing threat. In addition, police said no arrests have been made or have any persons of interest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.