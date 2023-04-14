BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday after a shooting in Bloomington.

Shortly after 10:20 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a business in the 700 block of West 17th Street — about one mile west of Indiana University’s Memorial Stadium — that reported a woman entered and said she had been shot.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers arrived to find a 45-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds in the business’ parking lot. Officers provided medical care until an ambulance arrived to take her to the hospital.

In the parking lot officers found the car she arrived in, which had multiple bullet holes, said police. BPD determined the shooting happened a short distance away in the 1200 block of North Maple Street, where authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire. Police said they found several spent casings in the street.

Investigators later spoke with the woman at the hospital. Police said she told them she was trying to back out of a driveway on Maple Street when a vehicle stopped behind hers. An unknown person wearing a face covering exited the vehicle and shot at her vehicle before speeding off in an unknown direction, the woman said. The woman then drove herself to the business on 17th Street and asked the clerk to call for help.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance video in the area should call Detective Jeff Rodgers at 812-339-4477.