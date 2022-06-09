INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police say she was found on a near east side porch after being shot multiple times.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., IMPD was sent to Tuxedo Street just south of Washington Street to check on the welfare of a person.

Police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the female was shot elsewhere and went to a home’s porch to get help.

At last check, she remains in critical condition.

Police are looking for witnesses, which may include asking if anyone had surveillance video.