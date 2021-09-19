Woman found dead in alley on Indy’s near east side; homicide detectives investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in an alley on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 2800 block of Moore Avenue on a report of a female laying in an alley.

Officers arrived to find a woman with “undisclosed trauma.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to conduct an investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information should call Detective Michael Wright with the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

IMPD noted that is the first homicide incident in Indianapolis since September 7.