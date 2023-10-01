INDIANAPOLIS — A woman survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape along the Monon Trail on Indy’s north side over the weekend.

Police reports show the reported attack took place along a wooded section of the Monon near 71st Street on Saturday, just before 5 p.m.

A woman told police she was walking south on the trail, just north of Broad Ripple, when she was assaulted.

The victim said when she veered onto one of the walking trails in the woods a man pushed her to the ground, pulled down her paints and repeatedly tried to cover her mouth as she screamed for help.

The attack came as a surprise to many.

“It is, but it’s not going to stop me from using the trial,” said Melissa Kerker.

“Generally the Monon is a pretty safe trail. We do ask people to stay aware of their surroundings,” said IMPD officer Welter Solares.

In addition to that advice, police say traveling in pairs and staying in well-lit areas can keep people safe. Still, attacks on the Monon remain rare.

“The trails are generally a safe place to be and IMPD does their job by doing foot patrols and bike patrols and park rangers are out there to try and keep the trails even safer,” said Solares.

In this case, the victim suffered injuries to her head and legs as she struggled to fight off the attacker.

While the names on the police report are obviously redacted, a witness came to help the victim and the suspect ran off.

People like Melissa say the crime won’t scare them away from the trail.

“I’m going to keep coming out here because I don’t want the bad guys to win,” said Kerker. “I guess I will just be more aware of my surroundings.”

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

The police report did not have any detailed information on the suspect and so far no arrests have been made.

Police were able to recover a blue lighter that the suspect possibly dropped during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.

Jesse Wells contributed to this story.