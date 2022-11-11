INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane.

At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and described the victim as “awake and breathing.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the victim died from her wounds Thursday. She was identified as 59-year-old Sherry Lynn Wolfe.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting remains under investigation.