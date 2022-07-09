INDIANAPOLIS – A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles Friday night on Indy’s near northwest side, according to police.

Officers were called to the intersection West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on a report of a person down in the roadway just after 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they located the woman laying in the roadway, where she died on scene.

According to investigators, the woman was initially walking in the northbound lanes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street when she was hit by a vehicle. She was knocked into the southbound lanes where she was hit by a second vehicle.

Officers say both vehicles left the scene of the accident and are continuing their investigation.

Police say they have no witnesses, vehicle description, or any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Rhoda at 317-327-6549. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.