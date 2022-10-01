INDIANAPOLIS – A woman is dead after being hit by an IndyGo bus late Friday night on Indy’s northeast side.

Just before 11 p.m., at the intersection of 38th and Emerson Avenue, a woman was crossing 38th street when she was hit by an IndyGo bus.

She was transported to an area hospital with “serious bodily injury”, according to police, and was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities say the bus remained at the scene of the accident.

This is preliminary information and we will update this article as we gather more information.