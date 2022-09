INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis left a woman critically hurt Friday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., IMPD dispatchers received a person shot call from the 5600 block of Brendan Way W. Drive, just off of 56th Street.

IMPD investigates shooting on Brendan Way.

Responding officers found a woman who had been shot.

One person was detained, but his role in the shooting is unclear at this point.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).