MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested after a woman told police he held a machete to her throat in an attempt to force her to perform sexual acts on him, court documents reveal.

James A. Gulley, 40, was arrested on Tuesday on preliminary felony charges of criminal confinement, sexual battery while armed with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Muncie police officers were called to a home on Macedonia Avenue on Tuesday where a woman told police that Gulley had held a machete to her throat while also threatening to cut off her leg in an attempt to make her perform sex acts on him. The woman claimed Gulley followed up these threats by saying, “Ah I’m just playing.”

When police spoke to Gulley, he reportedly told police that he was under the impression he and the woman were joking around and it was nothing serious. Gulley also claimed the woman had threatened him with a stun gun and that he armed himself with the machete in defense, telling her he’d cut her first if she tried to use the stun gun.

A search of the apartment uncovered both a machete and a stun gun, police said.

Gulley was taken into custody by police. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office will determine what, if any, charges will be filed.