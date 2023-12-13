INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been charged after she almost ran over an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department while they were investigating an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Patricia Johnson was charged with one count of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, as well as two misdemeanors related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to previous reports, an IMPD officer shot his weapon near the intersection of 30th and Tibbs Ave. early Sunday morning. This comes after a chase ensued after an illegal street racing event, which led to the arrest of 23-year-old Sebastian Jimenez.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were investigating the incident at 30th and Tibbs Ave. The documents said that officers had 30th Street shut down westbound from Kessler Blvd. N Drive. At the time, officers said that vehicles drove around his police vehicle that was blocking the road and driving toward the crime scene.

One of the vehicles that went past the barricade included a silver Chevrolet driven by a woman later identified as Johnson.

The documents said an officer exited his vehicle and told Johnson to reverse her vehicle. Johnson responded to the officer, telling him that something was wrong with her tire.

As the officer continued to ask Johnson to turn around because of the crime scene, the documents said Johnson “acknowledged that she understood.” The officer began to walk around the front of Johnson’s vehicle to get out of the way when Johnson “rapidly accelerated while turning left, causing (the officer) to jump up over the front passenger end of her vehicle, nearly clipping (the officer’s) right leg to avoid being struck.”

Officials said Johnson continued accelerating to do a U-turn when officers ordered her to stop and exit the vehicle.

The documents said Johnson’s vehicle’s passenger rear tire was “completely shredded and torn apart.

When Johnson was placed in handcuffs, officials said they could smell “a strong odor” of alcohol on her breath. Johnson was then taken to a local hospital to have her blood drawn.

According to court documents, an initial hearing for Johnson is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024.