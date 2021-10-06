Woman dies after shooting on southeast side; IMPD investigating 4th homicide reported in span of 3 hours

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide on the southeast side.

Just after midnight Wednesday, officers patrolling the 9300 block of Troy Avenue came upon a vehicle that was off the road.

Police found a woman inside that was suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Medics responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

This is the fourth homicide reported in Indianapolis since around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Two men were killed in a shooting in the 2800 block of Shadeland Avenue. Then around a half hour later, a man was found shot and killed in the 1300 block of N. Denny Street.

Anyone with information about the Troy Avenue homicide should contact Detective Brad Nuetzman at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov.