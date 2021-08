CARMEL, Ind. — A 47-year-old woman was arrested by Carmel police after being accused of raping a minor she was caring for who has special needs.

According to the Carmel Police Department, Stephanie L. Bradshaw has been charged with rape, Level 3 felony and two counts of sexual battery, Level 6 felony.

Police ask if anyone has any further information about this case to contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500.