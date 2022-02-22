INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings in Indianapolis overnight. Those homicides took place on Indy’s west side and the near northeast side.

Just before 11 o’clock Monday night on W. 34th Place, police were called after a 56-year-old man was shot to death. That victim’s widow is struggling to make sense of the killing.

“They just said he was outside his car and someone snuck up and shot him multiple times,” said Faith Cade.

Faith Cade spoke to her husband Barry Cade just a few hours before he was killed.

“He said he was on his way home because he had to work in the morning and that was it,” said Faith. “You know I just keep saying, ‘I want him home. I want him home. I want him home.'”

Photo of Barry and Faith Cade

Faith insists she doesn’t know who would want to kill her husband or why.

“You won’t hear a bad thing about him. That’s why I don’t understand what happened,” said Faith. “The only thing I can think of is he was in the wrong place at the wrong time because I can’t see anything more than that.”

Just three hours later, police were called to Community East Hospital for a second homicide where a 19-year-old showed up with a gunshot wound and died a short time later.

Police are investigating if that death is connected to a shots fired call on Holloway Avenue where a cluster of crime scene markers spanned several homes on Tuesday.

“Anyone of these incidents is a tragedy. It’s difficult for the families,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

While the two homicides aren’t connected in any way, Lt. Foley encourages witnesses in both cases to speak up.

“It’s still early in those investigations. As we’ve talked about, we have success when people come forward and share information,” said Foley.

Photo of Barry and Faith Cade

“I want them caught and held accountable. I want them to hurt just like I’m hurting,” said Faith.

Anyone with information about the 34th Place incident should contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov

Anyone with information about this incident at Community East should contact Detective Connie Pearson at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail her at Connie.Pearson@indy.gov