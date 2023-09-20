NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A New Castle man is being charged after he reportedly molested a 5-year-old girl.

Court records showed 32-year-old Richard Daniel Neal was charged with two counts of child molesting-fondling with a child under 14, Level 4 Felony.

On June 15, Henry County Sheriff’s were called to a home in reference to a sex offense that happened there.

The complainant told investigators that Neal had reportedly molested a 5-year-old girl. The victim had said that Neal revealed his genitals and asked her, “Why don’t you like it?” and “I thought you wanted another turn on Candy Land.”

Richard Daniel Neal booking photo (Henry County Jail)

Police noted Neal has Asperger’s (a form of autism) and was born with frontal lobe damage, however, family members confirmed the man is “high functioning” and still knows right from wrong.

Court documents stated Neal had denied doing anything “inappropriate” with the victim. Police said they then filed a report with the Department of Child Services.

DCS workers interviewed the girl who originally explained that Neal had only touched her inappropriately once and stopped after she told him to. Investigators said in a later interview, the victim stated the incident wasn’t the first time.

The 5-year-old admitted that it would happen often.

Neal got an attorney and did not give police a statement as to what happened that day, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Court records indicated Neal was officially charged after the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office filed two counts of child molestation on Sept. 6.

A motion was filed to determine Neal’s “competency to stand trial” on Sept. 13.

No court hearing has been set.