INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is reminding Hoosiers that not only is it dangerous to fire a weapon in the air as a way to ring in the New Year — it’s also illegal.

Every year, IMPD says it responds to several calls on New Year’s Eve involving shots fired.

Police say a bullet fired into the air can travel as far as a mile or more skyward, and as IMPD put it: “What goes up must come down.”

Depending on the type of caliber ammunition, the bullet can fall at a rate of 300-500 feet per second. Something only needs to fall 150 – 170 per second to penetrate human skin; 200 feet to penetrate a human skull.

If someone is arrested for firing a weapon, they could be charged with criminal recklessness. The level 6 felony is “punishable by six months up to two and a half years in jail, and a potential fine of up to $10,000.”

IMPD urges you to call 911 if you see someone firing a weapon.