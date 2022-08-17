WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield police are asking for the public’s help identifying a pair of suspects accused of stealing from a Menards store.

Police said the theft happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at the Menards located at 2150 E. Greyhound Pass in Carmel.

(Photos Provided By Westfield Police Department)

The Westfield Police Department released surveillance images of the suspects and the 2005 GMC Envoy they were seen driving.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call WPD Detective Adam Zosso at 317-804-3238 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference WPD case number 2022-00035872.