WESTFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested on vehicle theft charges early Friday morning after a chase with Westfield police, the Westfield Police Department announced.

WPD said at about 2:30 a.m., officers received a hit on a vehicle reported stolen out of Indianapolis.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, headed south on U.S. 31., refused to stop for police, and officers initiated a pursuit, WPD said. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department assisted in the pursuit, and the vehicle came to a stop in the 4500 block of West 38th Street on Indianapolis’ northwest side.

Police said the driver — 24-year-old Tyler Mclin — was arrested on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana. Mclin also had numerous felony warrants out of Marion County.

Two adult passengers in the vehicle were released.