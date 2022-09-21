WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who shattered a Great Clips door with a rock and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

According to police, the burglary occurred around 10 p.m. on Sept. 15 at a Great Clips located near 146th and Ditch Road.

Authorities said the man pictured in the surveillance footage smashed in the front door with a rock and then stole cash from the register before exiting the business through the same broken door in which he had entered.

Photos of the suspect released by police

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 200 pounds, who appears to be between the ages of 25 and 35 years old. The man is seen wearing a Boston Celtics baseball hat, white t-shirt, and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Tony Howard at (317) 804-3239 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.