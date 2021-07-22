West side shooting results in 2 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition.

Around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of S. Rybolt Avenue. That report was then elevated to a person shot.

Police found two people, a man and a woman, who had been shot at a home on Rybolt. The woman is in her 20s. The approximate age of the male is unknown.

Investigators say shell casings were found about a block from the scene, and the house received some damage in the shooting.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD continues to investigate.