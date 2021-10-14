West side shooting kills 1; suspect seen running from home

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was killed early Thursday in a shooting on the west side.

Police were sent to the 2800 block of Foltz Street around 1:20 a.m. for a report of a person shot. That’s near the intersection of Troy Avenue and Holt Road.

Police found a man in the front yard of a home. Police say he had been shot at least once. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male was seen running from the residence. Officers attempted to chase him but were unable to capture him.

They say the suspect remains at large, and he is possibly armed.

