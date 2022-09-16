INDIANAPOLIS — A Warren Central High School student accused of assaulting a fellow student is facing battery charges.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a student was assaulted Tuesday by her former boyfriend. She was provided with medical treatment.

A police report shows that the suspect, a 17-year-old, was arrested on two counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of battery resulting in moderate injury and one count of disorderly conduct.

Principle Masimba Taylor sent the follow message to parents and guardians:

“The daily safety of our Warren Central High School students and staff has been and will continue to be our highest priority. The intentional, targeted and criminal actions of the individual that took place on Tuesday, September 13 are intolerable for our school and for our society. We will continue to work with law enforcement and provide support to the injured student and her family while respecting their privacy.

“The safety and security of our students and staff will always be our highest priority. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me at (317)532-6200. Thank you.”

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.