GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Two Marion men were arrested after a police chase in Grant County, while one of them is wanted in Kentucky on several separate charges.

Grant County sheriffs said on Aug. 1 while conducting traffic enforcement, deputies observed a Ford Focus on Lagro Road and County Road East 00 West disregard a stop sign. Police said they began a traffic stop but the suspect drove off when the deputy got out of his vehicle.

Police were then led on a chase through State Road 9, county roads, mobile home parks and yards. Deputies said they terminated the pursuit at one point but began again after observing the suspect vehicle in another area.

Tire deflation devices were used by a county deputy near Monroe Pike and Bethlehem Road and the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop after striking the devices.

The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Matthew Charles Wehrman got out the car and ran on foot into a wooded area while deputies and Drug Task Force officers chased him.

Wehrman ran into a nearby pond and tried to swim to the other side. Deputies were able to then arrest him. No one was injured in the process.

The man was charged with several traffic offenses and was placed on fugitive hold because of his arrest warrants from Kentucky. Those charges include robbery, First Degree; strangulation, First Degree; and wanton endangerment, Second Degree.

The passenger, Nickolas Lee Hinderer was also arrested and charged locally with several other outstanding arrest warrants in Indiana. Both Wehrman and Hinderer were taken to the Grant County Jail.

No initial hearing has been set for Wehrman’s case as of Thursday afternoon.