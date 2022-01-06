Walk-in shooting victim dies at Eskenazi Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a man died Thursday morning after being admitted as a walk-in shooting patient at a local hospital hours earlier.

The man showed up at Eskenazi Hospital before 2 a.m. to be treated for a gunshot wound. That person was in critical condition.

Around 9:15 a.m., IMPD confirmed to CBS4 that the shooting victim had died.

It is unclear where the actual shooting took place, but police say it may be connected to a fight that happened just after 1 a.m. at the Lava Lounge on Guilford Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.